Mobile has one of the nation’s biggest gender wage gaps

Study says women in Mobile make 69-percent what men do

Working women in Mobile experience the 8th largest female wage gap of any midsize U.S. city, according to a new study by the Pew Research Center.

Women in Mobile earn 69 cents for every dollar a male worker receives. Nationally, women make 81-percent what men do.

The median annual earnings for full-time women in Mobile is $32,968. For men in Mobile, it is $47,592. Both figures are below national levels, according to the study.

Some of the biggest gender wage gaps in Mobile are seen among health care, social assistance, and grounds cleaning and maintenance workers.

According to the survey, women comprise 47 percent of the U.S. labor force, up from 30 percent in 1950. The same report also shows that women are more likely than men to hold a bachelor’s degree (38 percent vs. 33 percent) or postgraduate degree (14 percent vs. 12 percent).

See the full report here

