Mobile County Public Schools transitions to distance learning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students within the Mobile County Public School System will begin distance learning today. Students will continue with distance learning for the rest of the school year. Parents and teachers have several different options when it comes to distance learning. Parents can choose from online instruction, televised lessons, and televised lessons with paper packets. Teachers will interact with students regardless of which option is chosen. Students will receive three minor grades and three major grades for the rest of the school year.

If your family needs counseling or academic help, call MCPSS’s hotline number at 251-221-7777. That hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8am to 3pm beginning today. State leaders are also offering help at HomeworkAlabama.org.

If you have chosen televised lessons for your students, you can find today’s schedule on MCPSS’s Facebook page.

