Mobile, Baldwin, Monroe Counties get millions in transportation funding

(WKRG) — Three cities in Baldwin County, two in Monroe County, the City of Mobile, and Mobile County were awarded funds for transportation infrastructure projects through the state of Alabama.

The Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II is a transportation infrastructure rehabilitation program used to fund infrastructure projects across the state. The ATRIP-II is used in funding local interest, proposed by one or more local governments, related to the state-maintained highway system.

Roads and bridges are considered essential projects within the ATRIP-II.

Funds granted to our local area are:

BALDWIN COUNTY

Spanish Fort – Widen SR-225 from 2 lanes to 3 from Oakridge Drive to General Canby Boulevard – ATRIP-II Awarded : $1,074,347.32 Local Fund : $0 Total : $1,074,347.32

Loxley – Intersection improvements at US-31 and Bedrock Boulevard/Flora Drive, including traffic lights and lighting – ATRIP-II Awarded : $561,620.00 Local Fund : $0 Total : $561,620.00

Daphne – Widen and resurface US-90 from 4 lanes to 5 to add a center left turn lane from Mr. Aid Baptist Church to 800′ west of SR-181 Intersection (2100ft) ATRIP-II Awarded : $2,000,000.00 Local Fund : $395,000.00 Total : $2,395,000.00



MONROE COUNTY

Monroeville – Roundabout at the intersection of SR-47 and Clausell Road and Gold Drive – ATRIP-II Awarded : $1,339,920.00 Local Fund : $0 Total : $1,339,920.00

Excel – Add right turn lane on SR-136 at entrance to Excel School – ATRIP-II Awarded : $430,270.00 Local Fund : $0 Total : $430,270.00



MOBILE COUNTY