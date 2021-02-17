Mobile above national average for black homeownership

According to a new study, out of all U.S. states, Alabama reports the 13th highest minority homeownership rate. Mobile ranks below the national average for minority homeownership, but above the national average for black homeownership.

In Alabama, among minority households, 51.9-percent own their homes. The national average is 47.4-percent.

Black homeownership is higher in Alabama than Hispanic homeownership, but trails homeownership by Asians.

Researchers at Construction Coverage analyzed the latest housing data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Researchers calculated the homeownership rates for Black; Hispanic; Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander; and White households, as well as the minority population share.

MOBILE

Minority homeownership rate: 43.3%

Black homeownership rate: 43.1%

Hispanic homeownership rate: 33.1%

Asian, Native Hawaiian, & Pacific Islander homeownership rate: 51.8%

White homeownership rate: 65.0%

Minority population share: 62.4%

ALABAMA

Minority homeownership rate: 51.9%

Black homeownership rate: 50.8%

Hispanic homeownership rate: 49.7%

Asian, Native Hawaiian, & Pacific Islander homeownership rate: 57.7%

White homeownership rate: 76.7%

Minority population share: 34.9%

UNITED STATES

Minority homeownership rate: 47.4%

Black homeownership rate: 41.8%

Hispanic homeownership rate: 47.3%

Asian, Native Hawaiian, & Pacific Islander homeownership rate: 59.1%

White homeownership rate: 71.9%

Minority population share: 40.0%

See the full report here