Mobile above average in number of healthcare workers

Mobile may be better situated to deal with the COVID-19 than some cities, based on its number of healthcare workers. A new report by Self Financial looking at the U.S. cities and states with the most healthcare workers per capita.

Of 333 metro area across the country examined, Mobile ranked 121st in healthcare workers, per capita. Mobile has 4.2 per every 100 residents. Birmingham was ranked #5 among major metro areas with 4.95 healthcare workers per 100 residents. Alabama’s number of healthcare workers per capita is 3.78/100, below the national average of 3.90.

Healthcare workers per 100 residents:

4.95 Birmingham

4.20 Mobile

4.19 New Orleans

4.09 Huntsville

3.94 Baton Rouge

3.76 Pensacola

3.76 Montgomery

3.43 Gulfport-Biloxi

2.66 Fort Walton-Destin-Crestview

See the full report here