Missouri murder suspect found dead in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday afternoon, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office received information as to the whereabouts of Justin Chase Stevens.

As previously reported, Stevens was being sought in connection with a homicide in Jasper, Missouri, as well as a warrant for felony theft. CCSO also has a first-degree sexual abuse warrant for Stevens.

Cullman County Investigators, Patrol Deputies and the Cullman County Special Response Team went to a residence in the West Point area in an attempt to locate Stevens. Investigators attempted to communicate with Stevens, but received no response. After multiple failed attempts to communicate with him, deputies made entry into the building; Stevens was found to be dead.

No foul play is suspected. No other citizens or law enforcement personnel were injured.

