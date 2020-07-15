Missing tortoise found in Mountain Brook, Ala.

Alabama News

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — You may have heard of a missing dog, but what about a missing tortoise?

Well, that’s exactly what the Mountain Brook Animal Control ran into Wednesday afternoon. In a Facebook post, they asked for the owners to help them get the reptile home. The tortoise was found on Old Leeds Road near Rockcliff Circle.

Thankfully, the owners were identified and the animal was brought back home.

Do you have a pet that’s more “exotic” than a cat or dog? Let me know on Twitter: @NickErebia.

