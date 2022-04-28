UPDATE(11:52 a.m.) — Brionna Slate has reported to be found safe.

URIAH, Ala. (WKRG) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing teenager out of Monroe County.

MCSO said Brionna Slate, 16, was last seen in Uriah near J.U. Blacksher School wearing blue jeans and a multi-colored jacket. Slate has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office asks that if anyone has any information on where Slate could be or if they have any information of any kind regarding Slate to call them at 251-275-2963 or 911 immediately.