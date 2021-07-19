MISSING TEEN: Birmingham Police searching for 14-year-old last seen Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are conducting a critical missing person investigation following the disappearance of a 14-year-old.

Ethan Scott McDonald was last seen Saturday walking in an unknown direction in the 900 block of Hillcrest Avenue. He was wearing a black shirt and black shorts; McDonald stands around 5’2’’- 5’-4’’ and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

BPD is investigating this case as a critical missing person investigation as McDonald suffers from a mental condition that affects his behavior.

Anyone who has information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to contact the BPD Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911.

Any additional information on this investigation can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

