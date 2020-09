ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a plane that went missing earlier in the week has been found.

The plane was located in the 200-block of Old Baker Gap Road in the Aurora area.

Earlier in the week, Etowah County EMA said the initial call of the missing plane came in around 9 p.m. Thursday.

One person was believed to be on board, but their condition was unknown.