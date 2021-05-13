Missing Montgomery infant found dead, father charged with manslaughter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The body of a missing Montgomery County infant has been located and the baby’s father has been charged with reckless manslaughter in the case.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirms the remains Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. were discovered by law enforcement shortly after a news conference held on Wednesday. During that news conference, the infant’s parents joined law enforcement officers pleading for the public’s help in finding the baby.

Investigators developed the baby’s father, Caleb Whisnand Sr. as a suspect. Whisnand was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

One-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was reported missing on Monday.

Caleb Whisnand, Jr – 1-month-old boy missing from Montgomery

The child’s mother, Angela Gardner, told reporters that the baby’s father was at a gas station when he went to pay for gas and then realized the child was missing. Caleb Whisnand, Sr. said he doesn’t remember much, but asked people to come forward if they had any information.

Whisnand was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says more details will be released on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.