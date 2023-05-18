CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The body of a man found on May 14 has been identified as a missing Conecuh County man, according to the Conecuh County Coroners Office.

Tyquan Fantroy, 27, was last seen on March 29, 2023, in the Burnt Corn community. His body was found off of County Road 30 on Sunday. According to the coroner’s office, Fantroy’s cause of death “is not available at present.” They do not suspect foul play.

When Fantroy was first reported as missing, deputies with the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office said he was possibly traveling on foot due to his vehicle being abandoned. His family has been notified.