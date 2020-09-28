MISSING CHILD ALERT CANCELLED: Montgomery PD search for 10-year-old girl cancelled

UPDATE (4:50p.m.) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has cancelled the Emergency Missing Child Alert for 10-year-old Laterryka Jones.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for a 10-year-old girl last seen in the area of Underwood Drive in Montgomery.

Laterryka Jones was last seen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, around 10 a.m. wearing a white T-shirt, blue pants and yellow Crocs. Montgomery PD said she was last seen riding a turquoise, purple and white 10-speed Huffy bicycle in the area of Underwood Drive.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Laterryka Jones, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2532 or call 911.

LATEST POSTS