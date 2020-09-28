MISSING CHILD ALERT CANCELLED: Montgomery PD search for 10-year-old girl cancelled

Alabama News

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

Laterryka Jones, 10-year-old girl, last seen Sept. 28, 2020. (Courtesy/ALEA)

UPDATE (4:50p.m.) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has cancelled the Emergency Missing Child Alert for 10-year-old Laterryka Jones.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for a 10-year-old girl last seen in the area of Underwood Drive in Montgomery.

Laterryka Jones was last seen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, around 10 a.m. wearing a white T-shirt, blue pants and yellow Crocs. Montgomery PD said she was last seen riding a turquoise, purple and white 10-speed Huffy bicycle in the area of Underwood Drive.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Laterryka Jones, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2532 or call 911.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories