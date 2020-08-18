Missing Child Alert issued for three teens from Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for three teenagers from Montgomery. 16-year-old Undre Yemel Jackson, 15-year-old Trey Faircloth, and 18-year-old Landen Bearce were last seen this morning, just before 2am. If you have seen the teens or have any information, call 911 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651.

