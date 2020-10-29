Missing Child Alert canceled for Tarrant 2-year-old girl

The Tarrant Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Amori Kyrianna Doughty.

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE — Amorio Doughty was safely returned to Tarrant Police tonight, Chief Dennis Reno said. Police say she was not returned by the family member who took her.

Police are continuing to investigate.

The Tarrant Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 2-year-old girl last seen Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Amori Kyrianna Doughty was last seen Monday wearing a pink and black jogging suit, pink and black Jordan shoes with her hair in three ponytails with puff balls.

She was last seen in the area of Green Street at 1 p.m. in Tarrant, Ala. in a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra, ALEA reports.

The child was taken by a relative, Tarrant Police Chief Dennis Reno said. At this time, police do not know why the child was taken, however they do not believe she is in danger.

Amori is described as 2-feet, 9-inches, 20 pounds, brown eyes with black hair.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Amori Doughty please contact the Tarrant Police Department at (205) 849-2811 or call 911.