6-year-old Joslyn Marie Campbell was last seen on December 18. (ALEA)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An emergency missing child alert was issued for a 6-year-old Springville child on Monday.

According to Springville Police, Joslyn Marie Campbell was last seen on December 18 around 6:00 a.m. in the 6000 block of Hwy 11 in Springville. Campbell is described as 3’7″ and 45 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Campbell was last seen wearing a Cheetah print onesie.

Anyone with information regarding Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Springville Police at 205-467-2701.