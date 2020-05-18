Missing Child Alert canceled: 13-year-old girl from Fairfield Alabama

UPDATE 05/18/2020 1:20 PM: The missing child alert for Jaikiya Glover has been canceled. She has been found.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) sent a missing child alert for 13-year-old Jaikiya Glover.

Details:

Jaikiya is a 13-year-old black female.

She was last seen wearing yellow tights, a black shirt, a leopard print shower cap, and carrying a backpack in the area of Terrace G in Fairfield, Alabama.

She was last seen getting into an older model white Honda Accord or Civic at 9:00 am on May 18, 2020.

The vehicle is very dirty and has dark tinted windows.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jaikiya Glover, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450 or call 911.



