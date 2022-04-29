FLORENCE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office employee and an inmate have been missing since 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 29.

According to officials with LCSO, Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White and inmate Casey Cole White left the corrections facility to go to the courthouse and have not been seen since. There is no relation between the two. Casey White was being held on capital murder charges.

The vehicle that the two of them left in was located in the parking lot of a shopping center. Deputies said investigators are currently trying to locate any video that will give them insight into what they are dealing with.

Deputies said if anyone spots them contact 911 and do not approach them.