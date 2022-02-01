HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released a press release stating the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered woman in Homewood.

ALEA says Tracy Crawford, 57, was last seen on Jan 10, at approximately 8 a.m. in the area of 18th Street in Homewood. Crawford was last seen wearing a burgundy pullover, black coat, and black boots.

ALEA says Crawford may have a condition that impairs her judgment and may be traveling in a gray Chevrolet Camaro bearing the AL license tag H3V3NLY.

If anyone has seen Crawford or knows her whereabouts you are asked to call the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or 911.