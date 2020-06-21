EVERGREEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Earsie Lee Richardson.
Richardson is an 81-year-old woman with brown eyes and black hair and is possibly living with a condition that may impair her judgment, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says.
She was last seen on June 20, 2020, wearing yellow pajama pants and a red and grey shirt in the area of Long View Road in Evergreen, Ala.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Earsie Lee Richardson, please contact the Conecuh County Sheriff Office at (251) 578-1260 or call 911.
LATEST POSTS
- Sunny tomorrow, scattered storms on the way next week
- Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating a drowning in Destin
- Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 81-year-old Alabama woman
- LSU official: Football player quarantines were anticipated
- Former All-Star shortstop Addison Russell joins KBO