ORRVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released a press release saying the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered elderly person in Orrville.

S. J. Leshore, 75, was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 30, around 2 p.m. wearing black pants, a green shirt, a blue jean jacket, and brown boots. Leshore was last seen in the area of County Road 115 and County Road 988.

DCSO says that Leshore may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Leshore please contact DCSO at 334-874-2530 or call 911.