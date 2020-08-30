Missing 26-year-old on Smith Lake body recovered, coroner reports

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — After more than a month-long search and recovery effort, the body of a missing 26-year-old boater has been found.

Around 10 p.m., Saturday evening, officials were able to find and recover the body of Dustin New, according to the Cullman County Coroner’s Office. The Fultondale man’s boat capsized on July 16, 2020, and search efforts have fallen short until Saturday evening.

New was recovered from about 90 feet of water, the ALEA Marine Patrol reports. He was also recovered in the area where the accident initially occurred.

SE Louisiana Underwater Recovery, Logan Volunteer Fire Department, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and ALEA Marine Patrol assisted in Saturday’s recovery.

New was an employee at Tin Roof where the bar hosted a series of fundraisers for New’s family in efforts to recover his body from Smith Lake. If you would like to donate to the family, click here.

