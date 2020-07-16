Miss Alabama Tiara Pennington tests positive for COVID-19

Miss Alabama Tiara Pennington during the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Miss Alabama Tiara Pennington announced on Instagram that both she and her mother have tested positive for COVID-19.

On her post, Pennington said she and her mother are experiencing symptoms and started their 14-day quarantine on Wednesday.

Pennington expressed caution to her followers, saying “this virus is EXTREMELY contagious because even with my family practicing all of the CDC recommended guidelines, my mom and I contracted the virus.”

