Miss Alabama named first runner-up in Miss America Pageant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Miss Alabama, Lauren Bradford, was named as the first runner-up in the Miss America Pageant on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Lauren Bradford, 21, is a Gulf Shores native and is a current resident of Birmingham. Bradford is a graduate of Auburn University and Vanderbilt University where she majored in Finance, according to the Miss America Organization.

Bradford has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Finance and her career goals are to work in strategic and management consulting and to open a global consulting firm.

With her social impact initiative “UNPLUG: The Digital Diet Plan,” Bradford hopes to educate people about the overuse and negative use of technology.

Bradford won a $25,000 scholarship to help pay for her school.

