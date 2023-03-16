HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a minor was killed in a stabbing incident early Thursday morning.

Deputies went to the area of Village Drive near Hartselle, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post just before 7 a.m.

An adult female was taken into custody and the scene was reported to be secure. Another was also injured in the incident and is said to be receiving medical treatment.

Mike Swafford with the MCSO said a 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m. Thursday about a stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male with a stab wound. Another individual, a juvenile, was already dead.

The adult was taken by AirEvac to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Swafford said investigators are still combing through the scene and “piecing things together.” They are expected to interview the suspect before talking with the injured man.

The Priceville Police Department assisted deputies. Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett, Coroner Jeff Chunn and District Attorney Scott Anderson are on the scene.

This is a developing story.