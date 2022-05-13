ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were called to a crash that injured a Milton man, who later died from his injuries.

Stephen K. Lodge, 52, was critically injured Saturday, April 23 in a motorcycle wreck along Cowpen Creek Road in Escambia County, Ala. Lodge’s Harley-Davidson veered off the road and flipped over, according to a news release from the ALEA.

Lodge was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital and was there for almost two weeks before he died Wednesday, May 4, according to the release. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. half a mile north of Atmore. ALEA Troopers will continue to investigate the crash.