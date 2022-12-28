WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed one person died Wednesday, Dec. 21 in a two-vehicle crash on Nathan Jordan Road.

William J. Miller, 67, of Millry was transported to University Hospital in Mobile following the crash and died on Thursday, Dec. 22.

ALEA said Miller was driving his Kawasaki Mule ATV on Nathan Jordan Road roughly eight miles south of Millry in Washington County at around 12:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 when he crashed with a Chevrolet Express Van driven by a man out of Pensacola.

No further information is available at this time as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.