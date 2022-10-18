MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN) — A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state.

Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, will be setting up what they call a “beverage park” in the Alabama capital. This will be a beverage production and distribution complex, owned and operated by Manna Beverages & Ventures (MB&V).

The MB&V beverage park will include a 1.7 million-square-foot production facility capable of producing both alcoholic and non-alcoholic products, along with distribution operations.

The facility, located at the Hope Hull exit off Interstate 65 in Montgomery, will encompass more than 180 acres in a new industrial park developed by Montgomery’s economic development team.

The Montgomery facility will include a research and development center with a bottling line that will provide entrepreneurs with a place to test new products.

The first products from this center are expected to come off the line in 2025.

MB&V say they selected Montgomery because of the state’s dedication to sustainable supply chain development, and the fast, direct access the location provides to Southeast markets.

Manna Capital Partners created MB&V to be a full-service supply chain partner for national and regional brands, with an intense focus on start-ups. They offer beverage companies a comprehensive beverage package platform with warehousing facilities.

MB&V strives to create and grow opportunities for minority and women-owned businesses

We are excited and proud to build our facility in Montgomery with our affiliate, Manna Beverages & Ventures .Our goal is to be the leading total beverage supply chain company in North America while operating with the highest quality, sustainable capabilities needed to produce beverages for world-class brand owners. MB&V fills the gap for major brands who want to be asset light, nimble and make a difference in their communities by hiring minority and women-owned businesses Manna Capital Partners’ managing partner Junior Bridgman

Leaders in Montgomery said Manna Capital Partners’ investment will generate a significant economic impact on the region and state, creating careers and opportunities for residents and entrepreneurs.

The U.S. beverage packaging market is expanding rapidly, and we’re happy that Manna has selected Alabama as it moves to capitalize on this trend with its large-scale manufacturing and distribution operation in Montgomery. This project has solid growth potential and will have a tremendous financial impact on the region Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield

The market value of this specialized industry was estimated at over $52 billion in 2019, with forecasts calling for that figure to more than double to $119 billion by 2025.