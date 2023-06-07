MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Nature Conservancy in Alabama will receive $1 million in private grant money over the next five years for three protection projects in the state, the group announced Wednesday.

Two of the projects will focus on river conservation, while the third project will rework flooding prevention measures in Birmingham, according to the organization.

Grants will fund efforts to reconnect over 400 miles of the Alabama and Cahaba Rivers in the Black Belt region to allow fish to easily migrate to and from the Gulf of Mexico.

Funding is also going to a project to conserve the banks of the Locust Fork River by working with “local landowners by paying them to help repair and protect the river”, the release reads.

Flooding prevention infrastructure in Birmingham will also be worked on to account for the impacts of climate change.

The grant is coming from EBSCO Industries, based out of Birmingham.

Alabama is the fourth most biologically diverse state in the U.S., according to The Nature Conservancy.