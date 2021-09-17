Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO, visits Alabama Secretary of State’s Office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow Inc., visited the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office in Montgomery Friday.

Lindell stated his appreciation for Alabama’s safest election procedures, but he “still has some questions he would like to have answered,” according to the press release statement made by the Alabama Secretary of State.

“It is always encouraging when our office is recognized for working diligently to ensure accessibility, security, and integrity in our state’s election processes,” Secretary of State John Merill said in a press release. “Every Alabamian should be proud that Alabama was recognized as the gold standard for election administration for the first time in our state’s history by the Concerned Women for American Legislative Action Committee. We will continue to work with those like Mr. Lindell and other concerned citizens to provide complete transparency.”

Lindell has continued to push claims of election fraud since former President Donald Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden. After these claims were made by Lindell, Twitter suspended his account, and retailers such as Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohl’s dropped My Pillow products from their stores. Dominion Voting Systems also filed a $1.3 billion defamation suit against Lindell, saying he falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.