Mike Dow endorses Mike Bloomberg

Former Mobile Mayor Mike Dow has endorsed Mike Bloomberg for President, Bloomberg’s Alabama campaign announced Friday. Dow is joined by former Birmingham Mayor William Bell.

“He knows that cities prosper when businesses thrive and he has always championed small business successes,” Bell said. “When local businesses thrive, jobs follow. Mike supports this and he will get the job done.”

Bell served as Birmingham Mayor from 2010 to 2017. Dow was a four term Mayor of Mobile, serving from 1989 to 2005.

The Bloomberg campaign reports 114 former and current mayors have endorsed the candidate.

Bloomberg has skipped the early caucuses and primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina, and is focusing on making a big splash on Super Tuesday, March 3, when Alabama and 13 other states hold their primaries.