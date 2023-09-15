DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Midland City man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child under 12 earlier this week.

According to court documents, on Monday, September 11, Donnell Carroll pled guilty to one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

Judge Kimberly Crawford sentenced Carroll to three years in state prison followed by three years probation under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA)

An indictment states that in November 2022, Carroll had sexual contact with an 11-year-old victim. Carroll was 58 years old when the crime occurred.

Court records provided no further details of the crime due to the victim’s age and the crime’s nature.