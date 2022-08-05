ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency charged a man with murder and first-degree burglary after he was identified as the suspect in two separate murders in different states.

Michigan native Caleb Scott Anderson, 23, was identified as a murder suspect in the death of Dwight Dixon. The 52-year-old was found dead in Flomaton, Ala. The USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and officers with the Helena Police Department arrested Anderson after he was found “operating a stolen vehicle,” on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Helena, Ala., according to the release.

While investigating the Flomaton homicide, ALEA Special Agents learned Anderson was connected to a separate homicide in Green Bay, Wis. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Anderson is also suspected of assaulting an 18-year-old woman while she was out for a run, according to WFRV.

According to the release, a “statewide law enforcement bulletin,” was created on behalf of the Green Bay Police Department and the United State Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. Several tips from local police departments assisted ALEA Special Agents in identifying Anderson as the suspect.

Those tips also “led to the discovery of evidence which linked [Anderson] to the murders in both states,” according to the release. Anderson is being held in Shelby County Jail without bond and charged with the following:

Murder

First-degree Burglary

This is an ongoing investigation. All findings will be turned to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office.