Medical Center Enterprise ICU at full capacity due to COVID-19

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Medical Center of Enterprise ICU beds have been filled by COVID-19 patients, according to a board of trustees member.

District 5 Coffee County Commissioner and MCE Board of Trustees’ member, Jimmy Jones confirmed this information to WDHN on Monday.

That’s why Jones says hospital staff has been busy converting many of the 131 regular beds to treat others who have contracted the virus.

In addition to frontline workers working long hours, EMT’s and paramedics are often transporting

Coronavirus patients to neighboring states wherever there is hospital space to treat them.

“On Friday, they told me they had 39 COVID patients third floor and all I.C.U. beds were full,” Jones said. “We had seven I.C.U. rooms at that time, and had 12 I.C.U. patients.”

Jones says if someone tests positive for COVID, come into Medical Center Enterprise Emergency room and ask for the “infusion.” It’s a new treatment that is keeping some patients from having to be hospitalized.