MCSO reports early morning homicide in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a homicide in Prichard. According to the MCSO’s Neighborhood Crime Map, the homicide was reported just before 6 this morning along Easterling Street.

