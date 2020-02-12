ADPH: No cases of novel coronavirus identified in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Despite social media posts that have circulated this week, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has not identified any cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

“We have no confirmed novel coronavirus infections in Alabama. The risk of this new virus to Mobile residents who have not traveled to mainland China is low at this time” said Dr. Rendi Murphree, an epidemiologist who serves as Bureau Director of Disease Surveillance & Environmental Health at the Mobile County Health Department. “Most people get infected with common cold coronaviruses at some point in their lives.”

Coronaviruses are named for the crown-like spikes on their surface. There are four main sub-groupings of coronaviruses, known as alpha, beta, gamma and delta. Human coronaviruses were first identified in the mid-1960s. The seven coronaviruses that can infect people – of which scientist know – can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/types.html.

ADPH is in close communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is closely monitoring the evolving outbreak caused by the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

To learn more about how ADPH is monitoring activities for travelers from mainland China, please visit http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html.

The CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 infection may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying. For more information, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/ about/symptoms.html.

