Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics succeed in immunizing eligible people statewide

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

Unedited press release from ADPH

Mass vaccination clinics operated this week by selected hospitals in each of the eight public health districts throughout the state have reached large numbers of persons eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. The success of these clinics is a direct result of ongoing collaboration by a number of community partners including county emergency management agencies, public officials and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

Through the efforts of many hardworking volunteers and healthcare providers, at least 105,000 to 110,00 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week have been administered in Alabama over the past three weeks. All the vaccine the state receives, both first and second doses, is being administered. Second doses for those vaccinated in this week’s clinics will be given through the same process beginning 21 or 28 days from administration of the first doses, depending on the vaccine.

The Alabama Hospital Association provided these totals of vaccines given this week:

Anniston
Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center – 5,000

Birmingham
University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital – 12,139

Dothan
Southeast Health – 6,100

Huntsville
Huntsville Hospital – 12,000

Mobile
University of South Alabama Hospital – 8,300 (This clinic continues through Saturday.)
Providence Hospital – 3,200
Mobile Infirmary – 3,325
Springhill Memorial Hospital – 7,500

Montgomery
Baptist Medical Center – 8,000

Selma
Vaughan Regional Medical Center – 5,000

Tuscaloosa
DCH Regional Medical Center – 5,889

Next week all sites will resume their normal clinics, but the additional vaccine supply for these mass clinics will not be available after this week. ADPH remains focused on providing vaccine to as many Alabamians as supply allows and ensuring a safe, effective vaccine experience for all recipients.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories