ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Gadsden man died at the Etowah County Detention Center Wednesday night.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said during a nightly security check an inmate was found in distress. He said jail medical staff and an ambulance were called but lifesaving efforts were not successful.

The man was pronounced dead and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office called to investigate, according to Horton. He added it was standard procedure for an outside agency to investigate an internal case.

Officials said the body was sent to the state forensic lab in Huntsville for further examination. His identity will not be released until after his next of kin is notified.