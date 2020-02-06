Marengo County EMA: 1 dead, 1 injured from storm

Alabama News

by: WIAT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney tells CBS 42 that a person has died and another was injured due to the overnight storms that rolled through Alabama overnight.

Two mobile homes were damaged in the storm.

The fatality and injury occurred in a mobile home on U.S. Highway 43 at the intersection of County Road 54 near Demopolis.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories