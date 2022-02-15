ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man suspected for a Florida killing was arrested Tuesday in Atmore, Ala.

The Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office notified the Atmore Police Department that they suspected Timothy Johnson, 34, was in the Atmore area. Atmore Police investigators later spotted Johnson walking along Howard St.

In a news release, Atmore Police said they were able to take Johnson into custody “without incident.” Johnson is currently being held in the Escambia County, (Ala.) jail in Brewton. Johnson will be taken back to Escambia County, Fla. for the murder charge.

Officers did not provide any information about the murder charge that Johnson faces in Escambia County, (Fla.).