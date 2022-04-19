WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Washington County deputies arrested a man suspected of burying a Hummer in an alleged insurance fraud scheme.

Bruce Parnell was booked in the Washington County jail, Monday, April 18 for charges relating to insurance fraud. Parnell was charged after investigators received an anonymous tip about a buried vehicle.

Investigators uncovered a buried 2006 Hummer, which was registered to Parnell. The Hummer was reported stolen about six years ago, and Parnell collected a $22,000 insurance claim on the buried car.

Parnell faces two felony counts of insurance fraud and a misdemeanor charge of filing a false report.

Parnell was later released on a $50,000 bond.