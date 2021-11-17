Man shot, killed on first day of work at Pinson business

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead while being on the job for less than a day.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Samuel Associated Tube Group on the 1400 block of Red Hollow Road in Pinson just after midnight on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man who worked at the business had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the victim and the suspect were both employees of the business. It’s reported that it was the victim’s first day on the job. The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker turned himself into JCSO at the scene. He has been taken to the Jefferson County Jail and is being charged with murder with no bond at this time.

The victim was later identified as John Eric Cole, 29, of Birmingham, by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The Samuel, Son and Company released a statement following the incident:

Samuel, Son and Company is saddened by a shooting that took place during the night shift earlier today at our manufacturing facility in Birmingham, AL. The incident involved two team members who were previously known to one another outside the workplace. Unfortunately, the victim of the shooting has died. The suspected gunman has turned himself in to the authorities and is now in police custody. We are working with local police as they investigate this matter. The safety of our team members is our top priority and we are ensuring our team members are fully supported during this difficult situation. – Samuel, Son and Company

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.