DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A man who eluded capture for 10 years was denied parole for the 1990 murder of a Houston County woman.

Vincent Edward Lampkin, 56, was sentenced in 2003 for the murder of Gwendolyn Brock, who was shot in the head in 1990, a month before her 20th birthday. This is the second time Lampkin has been denied parole, the first being in 2017.

Lampkin was able to elude capture for ten years while working in New Orleans as a barber under the name Leon David Joseph, according to past media reports.

While in New Orleans, Lampkin was arrested on an aggravated assault charge. Fingerprints obtained by police making the arrest helped identify him and Lampkin was arrested again in May 2001 and charged with Brock’s murder.

According to past news reports, Lampkin confronted Brock in the parking lot of the 500 Club in the Bay Springs Community as she was trying to leave. Brock was shot in the face with a .380-caliber pistol after Lampkin asked her to return a ring he had given her.

Brock later passed away at Flowers Hospital from a single gunshot wound to the head.

During his trial, Lampkin testified he was trying to hand the gun over to Brock when it accidentally went off. Chris White, who was with Brock the night of the Murder, testified that tensions between Brock and Lampkin had been building after Brock had recently broken off a two-year relationship with the suspect in the fall of 1990.

Victim Gwendolyne Brock (Courtesy of Alabama Victims Memorial)

Lampkin, who is currently serving his sentence at the Elba Community Work Center, will be considered for parole in 2027.