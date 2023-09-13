MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Walker County man was sentenced to life in prison by a Morgan County Judge on Wednesday for sexual abuse of a child.

Terry Keith Nobinger, 41, of Nauvoo, was convicted by a Morgan County jury of sexual abuse of a child under the age of twelve on August 15, 2023. Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack prosecuted the case for the State. Judge Charles Elliot handed down the sentence.

In January 2019, the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office says a report was made to the Falkville Police Department by a representative of the Morgan County Department of Human Resources regarding the sexual assault of a child.

A child reported that Nobinger had “subjected her to sexual contact,” a couple of years prior, according to a press release from the DA’s office. Falkville Police Chief Aaron Burgess investigated the case along with the Department of Human Resources.

“The victim and her grandmother submitted statements to the court today, documenting the emotional impacts of the abuse. Nobinger, through his attorney, asked the court for mercy,” the DA’s office said.

The release added that Nobinger had multiple prior felony convictions, and he was sentenced as a habitual felony offender to the maximum sentence that is allowed by law.

“This victim, and her family, had to wait a long time to see justice in this case. They never wavered. This child bravely walked into the courtroom and answered every question

asked of her about the abuse she suffered. This sentence ensures that Terry Nobinger will not have the opportunity to abuse another child,” Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack stated after the sentence was pronounced.