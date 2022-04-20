PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A 25-year-old Alabama man facing capital murder charges in the shooting deaths of his pregnant wife and their unborn son has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Hunter James Tatum, of Prattville, entered the plea Monday before Circuit Judge Ben Fuller.

A grand jury indicted Tatum on three charges, including capital murder, in the death of 26-year-old Summer Tatum and the subsequent death of the couple’s unborn son, since named Everett.

Autauga County Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson said the state will be seeking the death penalty.

During Monday’s arraignment, Tatum’s attorneys asked the court for a mental evaluation of their client. A plea docket has been scheduled for May 16. According to court records, a jury trial is scheduled for November 28, 2022.

He remains jailed at the Autauga Metro Jail on a $400,000 cash bond.