ARDMORE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man pleaded guilty to second- degree assault on Wednesday for ‘dragging’ an Ardmore Police officer by a vehicle in February, according to court records.

William Corey Haston was arrested on Saturday, February 17 after a high-speed pursuit. The Ardmore Police Department (APD) said that Haston was believed to be the individual involved in an incident where an Ardmore officer was struck by a vehicle.

In a post on Facebook at the time, APD said the officer was attempting to make a DUI arrest during a traffic stop when he was hit by a vehicle near the Tiger Mart Valero gas station in Ardmore on Feb. 16.

APD said the suspect was resisting arrest and a struggle between him and the officer began. Authorities said the suspect then jumped back into his vehicle and tried to flee, dragging the officer with him.

The department said the officer was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital, then to Huntsville Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

At the time of the arrest, Haston was booked into the Limestone County Detention Center with an $11,000 bond set on multiple warrants with additional charges pending.

A plea agreement filed on Wednesday states Haston will serve two years in the county detention center, followed by 3 years of probation.

Prior to this incident in Ardmore, Haston was arrested in connection to the injury of a Madison County deputy during a chase in October 2022.

According to a social media post, the deputy stopped Haston near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd on October 23, 2022. Haston had three outstanding warrants with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Officials said that Haston fled the scene in his vehicle as the deputy tried to handcuff him.

The deputy pursued Haston but crashed after striking a culvert, according to MCSO. The deputy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but was “expected to make a full recovery.”

Haston’s car was later found at a home in Lincoln County, Tennessee, and he was taken into custody by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, according to MCSO.

As of this publication, online court records do not show any major movements in Haston’s criminal case in Madison County.