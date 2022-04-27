FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Flomaton Police arrested one man after he was found passed out in front of a gas station Tuesday, April 27.

Allen Dale Garvin was arrested after officers were called to the gas station at about 4 a.m. for a welfare check. Officers found Garvin passed out in his car with a “clear crystalline substance,” according to a Facebook post from the Flomaton Police Department.

The substance was confirmed to be meth. Garvin was also found with drug paraphernalia including pipes and syringes. Garvin was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to the post.

Garvin is currently being held in the Escambia County Detention Center. Flomaton Police did not give the address where Garvin was found.