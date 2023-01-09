HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) say that a sheriff’s deputy was involved in a fatal shooting early Friday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.

Authorities say officers responded to a domestic violence call with shots fired in the area in the 200 block of Dixon Road. Deputies made contact with a man at the scene who they said was armed.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Ray Dean King, 50, was fatally shot during that encounter. Deputies recovered King’s weapon at the scene.

News 19 spoke with family members, who say deputies responded to the wrong house.

The family members say the incident began with a female family member, involved in a domestic dispute outside a nearby address.

The family says the woman drove away and was then pulled over by law enforcement for speeding. They say she then described the domestic dispute and deputies were dispatched to Dixon Road. But the woman did not live at the address where Ray King lived.

Bystanders tell News 19 they believe King was startled by noise outside his house and grabbed a gun.

It’s not clear how many deputies were involved, or how many shots were fired. News 19 crews at the scene saw a car window and home windows shattered, bullet holes in the side of the house, and a shattered storm door.

The Madison County School system confirmed King was a long-time employee in a statement.

“The Madison County School System was saddened to learn of the death of Mr. Ray D. King in an incident on Thursday evening. Mr. King had served the district for the past 15 years as a Custodian at New Market School.”

Neighbor Roy Thompson told News 19 he heard the shots but didn’t learn what happened until Friday.

“Ray was a real good guy, would do anything in the world for you and he was a good dad, you know, and he was just a likable person, he really was and I really hate that you know,” recalled Thompson.

MCSO says that at the request of Sheriff Kevin Turner, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will be leading the investigation. Authorities say this is ‘standard protocol’ for officer-involved shootings.

According to the MCSO, the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the SBI investigation.

SBI says Special Agents will turn their findings over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office after the investigation is complete.