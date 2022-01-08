Man killed in crash on Drewery Road outside Monroeville

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One Monroeville man was killed in a crash on January 7 on Drewery Road in Monroe County.

Thomas E. Montgomery, 54, was killed while riding in a 1996 Chevy Tahoe. The Tahoe ran off the road and struck a nearby tree, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA.)

The crash happened only a couple of miles east of Monroeville.

Montgomery was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release. Currently, it is unknown if the driver of the Tahoe was injured in the crash.

ALEA troopers continue to investigate.