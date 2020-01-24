Man involved in 13-year-old’s disappearance charged with rape, being held on ICE detainer

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (1/23): The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has released new information in the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl who was found Thursday afternoon.

According to MCSO, 24-year-old Rodrigo Ortega picked up the juvenile Tuesday night in Jefferson County. Ortega and the teen had met via social media and he told her he was 19, according to MCSO.

Ortega has now been charged with second-degree rape and enticing a child by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and interference with child custody by Pelham PD. MCSO says more charges will be coming for Ortega.

Ortega has been listed as an ICE detainer by the Madison County Jail. This allows the jail to keep him in custody for an additional 48 hours to give ICE the time to decide whether or not to take him into federal custody for the deportation process.

Multiple agencies including the FBI convened on this case. A tip ultimately led authorities to a location in Huntsville where Ortega and the teen were found.

“We are happy that the victim can be reunited with her family, and that the man responsible has been brought to justice,” Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said. “The tireless work by the FBI and the sheriff’s office investigators help bring this case to a close. This is yet another example of the importance of multi-jurisdictional partnerships. I’d also like to thank ALEA who made the Amber Alert broadcast possible.”

Ortega is being held at the Madison County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

UPDATE (1/23): The Pelham Police Department has issued a felony warrant for interference with custody against a man involved in the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl.

Rodrigo Ortega, 24, is a suspect in the case and will be brought to Shelby County to face charges soon, according to Pelham PD.

The victim has been checked out at a local hospital and is doing fine. Once she is reunited with her family, she will be questioned as to what happened over the past few days.

Flores was checked out at a local hospital in north Alabama, and she is doing okay.



Once she has been reunited with her family, we will meet with her to learn more about what happened over the last couple of days.#PelhamPD — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) January 24, 2020

UPDATE (1/23): The Pelham Police Department has announced that the missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe.

UPDATE (1/23/20): ALEA has released an emergency missing child alert for 13-year-old Pelham girl.

Her disappeared Tuesday night after it appeared she “willingly” got into an SUV when she was last seen in the Green Park South Mobile Home area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Pelham PD at (205) 620-6550 or call 911.

4:41 P.M.

PELHAM PD SAYS 13-YEAR-OLD ‘WILLINGLY’ GOT INTO SUV

The Pelham Police Department announced that the missing 13-year-old “willingly” got into an SUV when she was last seen.

Authorities are still investigating and have not released any further information.

2:29 p.m.

PELHAM POLICE ISSUE MISSING CHILD ALERT FOR 13-YEAR-OLD

The Pelham Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Tuesday night.

She was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and carrying a pink backpack in the Green Park South Mobile Homes area around 7 p.m.

She is described as 5-foot-1, 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Pelham PD at (205) 620-6550 or call 911.

